Shocking CCTV shows the moment a phone thief cycles past his victims before snatching their phones from them on busy high streets.
Targeting people on their phone in public, police say the man had a ‘very clear and organised set up’ as he is seen riding his bike past potential victims before turning round and coming from behind them to steal their phones.
The incidents happened on three days in June in Manchester City Centre.
A victim said that someone came behind her on a bicycle whilst she was walking on June 16 and snatched her phone. The victim started to chase the offender, but he was gone too quickly. On June 19, another victim, a woman in her twenties, was on a video call to her friend when the man cycled past her and swiped her phone. On June 20, a woman was standing on a street corner when the man came from behind on his bicycle and snatched her phone out of her hands before quickly cycling away.
On July 20, a man, aged in his 30s, from Manchester, was jailed after being found guilty of theft.
