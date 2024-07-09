This video More videos

This was the hilarious moment when a rebellious dog jumped in a patch of thick gloopy mud - and rolled headfirst into the dirt.

Caoimhe Ryan eagerly took her playful 9-month-old golden doodle, for a leisurely stroll, hoping for an uneventful outing - but Bella the pup couldn’t resist when she came across a patch of thick black mud.

Mischievous Bella dove headfirst into the mud - exuding joy through playful jumps and ecstatic rolls - as her thick light-golden fur becomes a tangle of the black stinky-stuff!

