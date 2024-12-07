Video shows Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner browsing the clothes in a UK department store.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner were spotted doing their Christmas shopping in Selfridges on December 5.

The TV personalities were accompanied by an extensive security team as they looked around the department store in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were spotted by fellow Christmas shoppers at around lunchtime. Kris sported a checked jacket while daughter Khloe wore a fluffy animal-print coat. The pair seemed in good spirits, with Kris appearing to film videos on her phone.

Khloe Kardashian at Selfridges in London. | SWNS

One shopper said: "I was out shopping with my mum and there was so much security so I looked around - and saw Khloe. They were browsing underwear, clothes and trainers. It's unusual to see the Kardashians while you're out doing your Christmas shopping!"