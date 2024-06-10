Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 22 year old man has built a house in the Caribbean for £3k so he can escape the miserable British weather.

A Brit built the one-bed home in Tobago so that he could live the mortgage-free life away from the cold weather - and he’s only 22!

Alex Cassidy enlisted the help of local tradespeople to construct the £3k building - which has a tin roof and costs him just £130 on electricity, water and wi-fi every three months.

He now spends six months a year in the Caribbean to escape the rainy and cold winters in the UK. He said even though it was hard work and it’s on a hill, it’s been very rewarding.

Alex, a musician, from the Isle of Wight, said: "I've got my own privacy. I bought my freedom. It's such a price difference to the UK. I spent £3k to build a whole house and never pay rent."

Alex grew up spending time between the Isle of Wight and Tobago - where his stepdad, Derek, also a musician, is from. The land is owned by his stepdad.

Alex said he loved watching his dream become a reality but it didn't hit him until he was putting the final touches to the house. He said: "A lot of my friends got good jobs and most of their money goes on bills and rent. It's impossible to get a deposit."