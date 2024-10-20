This video More videos

Take a video tour inside an emporium of the ‘unexpected’, which is filled with quirky items - as the owner explains she was once offered a ‘human femur bone’ along with animal skulls.

A video report (click to play above) shows the inside of a quirky shop where you can buy a decommissioned light machine gun, a motorbike turned into a bar and a set of primate statues flipping the bird - so, obviously, we had to visit.

Named The Dog House, the quirky one-of-a-kind shop puts Lidl's famous middle aisle to shame. In the above video, Fay Rutter, 55, talks about some of the strangest items people have brought into the store.

The family-run firm is now run by Fay, the original owners' daughter, who runs it alongside the rest of the team in Walsall. It's not just reselling, it's re-imagining and re-purposing, with a mission statement to 'never throw anything in the landfill' - even if said items happen to be a bag of animal skulls.