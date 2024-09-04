This video More videos

Marcio Gomes whose son was stillborn after the Grenfell Tower fire has spoke of his ongoing pain - as the Grenfell Tower Inquiry’s final report published today says the fire which killed 72 people was the result of 'dishonest' firms, successive governments and a lack of strategy by the fire brigade.

The father of a baby who was stillborn after the Grenfell Tower fire has spoken of his ongoing pain.

Marcio Gomes, his pregnant wife Andreia Perestrelo and their two daughters experienced a horrific 35-minute descent down the tower while breathing in toxic fumes. Marcio and Andreia’s son Logan Gomes was stillborn in hospital following the blaze which killed 72 people on June 14 2017. The inquiry heard that, on the night of the fire, Andreia had just finished her last day at work before starting maternity leave and baby Logan’s room had been decorated - with his Moses basket in place and toys ready for him. Logan was the youngest victim of the fire.

Grenfell Tower. | Getty Images

Marcio said: “Every year that passes is difficult, and you can't help but think - he would have been seven, he would have been eight and so on. Every year he is growing with me.

“His death was avoidable. This wasn't just an accident. There were different companies, different organisations knew what they were doing, putting profits ahead of people's safeties. I want to see people behind bars. I want to see corporations punished to the maximum. And that's not going to bring my son back, and it's not going to bring anybody else back, but it's just a step forward to what Justice may look like.”

What did the Grenfell Tower Inquiry find?

The Grenfell Tower Inquiry Phase 2 report published today (September 4) says the fire was the result of "dishonest" companies, successive governments, and a lack of strategy by the fire service.

In a statement, Grenfell United, who represent the survivors and bereaved families of the fire, said: "Where voids were created as the government outsourced their duties, Kingspan, Celotex and Arconic filled the gaps with substandard and combustible materials. They were allowed to manipulate the testing regimes, fraudulently and knowingly marketing their products as safe. We were failed in most cases by incompetence and in many cases by calculated dishonesty and greed.

