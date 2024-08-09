Dramatic video shows moment eight fire engines and 60 firefighters tackle blaze at kosher restaurant and flats

By Jessica Martin
Published 9th Aug 2024, 12:05 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Watch as raging flames are visible inside of the restaurant, with firefighters directing their water hoses at the blaze.

Dramatic video shows the moment firefighters tackle a blaze at a long-running kosher restaurant.

The incident happened at a four-storey building, which consisted of the kosher restaurant and deli, Reubens, on Baker Street in London in the early hours of August 9.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The London Fire Brigade said that eight fire engines and 60 firefighters from Paddington, Soho, Euston and surrounding fire stations responded to the fire, located in a terraced building of four floors - consisting of a shop with flats above. One of the brigade’s 32m ladders was deployed to the scene as an observation tower.

The four-storey building after the fire was brought under control.The four-storey building after the fire was brought under control.
The four-storey building after the fire was brought under control. | London Fire Brigade

The fire service was first called to the fire at 4:56am, with crews having the incident under control by 7:10am. They say around 20 people had left the property before crews arrived. The ground and first floors of the building were damaged by the blaze. The Brigade’s Fire Investigation Team is investigating the cause of the fire.

Related topics:RestaurantVideoFireLondon Fire BrigadeLondonSohoPropertyFire service

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice