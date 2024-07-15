This video More videos

Watch as Clark rides an electric scooter away from the scene, before he is seen in bodycam footage being arrested by police.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrowing CCTV shows the moment Elijah Clark rides an electric scooter away from the scene after assaulting 16-year-old Andy Wood as he is jailed for 13 years for manslaughter.

Clark is seen being arrested by police in connection with Andy Wood death in bodycam footage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were called to Waterson Vale in Chelmsford, Essex at around 11:30pm on February 12 following reports of a boy being seriously assaulted. The victim, 16-year-old Andy Wood, was taken to hospital where he sadly died.

Essex Police

Following a four-week trial, which concluded on May 2 2024, the jury found Clark guilty of manslaughter and actual bodily harm. On July 12, at Chelmsford Crown Court, Elijah Clark, 20, from Chelmsford, was sentenced to 13 years for the manslaughter offence and 18 months for the actual bodily harm offence. The sentences are to run concurrently.