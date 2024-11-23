CCTV footage shows how an e-bike-riding ‘thief’ snatched two phones in five seconds, before he’s pursued and arrested by police.

Dramatic video shows the moment police arrested two suspected e-bike-riding thieves after they allegedly committed a series of phone snatches in one hour.

CCTV footage shows one of the suspected thieves riding onto the pavement and snatching a man’s phone, before riding a further few metres along the pavement and snatching another pedestrian’s device.

Aerial helicopter footage shows police following the suspects down a busy London road, before they’re both arrested by officers.

'Phone thief' snatches phone. | Metropolitan Police

Posting the footage to social media, the Metropolitan Police said: “Caught in under 2 hours. Officers and our helicopter team arrested two e-bike thieves who committed a series of phone snatches across Westminster and Kensington and Chelsea.”