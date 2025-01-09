Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

CCTV shows a drink driver - who was more than double the legal drink drive limit and was driving on an expired provisional licence - doing donuts in the snow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A repeat drink driver who was caught doing donuts in the snow with an unrestrained passenger in his van has been jailed.

Mihal Taclit, 39, was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning (5 January) after he was caught on CCTV “driving dangerously in Pleasure Fair Meadow car park, in London Road, Woodston, Peterborough”, Cambs Police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A force spokesperson explained: “He was also found to be more than double the legal drink drive limit, driving on an expired provisional licence and without insurance.

“Upon checking inside the vehicle, in addition to having a front-seat passenger, a second passenger was found in the cargo area of the van where there were no seats or restraints.”

Taclit, of Burmer Road, Millfield, Peterborough, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday (6 January) where he pleaded guilty to drink driving, driving without a licence and insurance, dangerous driving and carrying passengers in a manner likely to cause injury.

He was jailed for 36 weeks and disqualified from driving for five years – which will commence upon his release from prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Sam Shepherd, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “Not only was Taclit’s manner of driving incredibly dangerous, but he also chose to get behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol – an offence he has committed before and has clearly not learnt his lesson.

“His actions put lives at risk – something which will not be tolerated, as shown by the sentence handed out in court.”

The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline – 0800 032 0845 – which is available 24/7 and provides the public with the chance to provide information about anyone they think may be driving under the influence. Crimes in action should always be reported to police by calling 999.