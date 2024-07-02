This video More videos

Watch as the fast-rolling car just misses the property’s front window and the man’s parked car.

Ring camera footage shows the moment a man’s car almost caused some pricey damage after he forgot to apply his handbrake.

Having just finished maintenance work on his Volvo estate, Matt removed chocks, which were keeping the vehicle in a stationary position, from the car’s wheels. However, before doing this, Matt forgot to put the handbrake on and the Volvo quickly rolled backwards down his drive.

During the minute-long video, Matt can be seen dashing around to the back of the moving car to prevent it from crashing into another vehicle parked behind. Matt slowly pushes the Volvo back up the drive until he has space to be able to run around to the driver door and lean across to pull the handbrake up. Matt can be heard letting out a sigh of relief after he halts the car.

