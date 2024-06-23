This video More videos

Horrifying footage shows the moment after a car crashed through a wall and end up inside a McDonalds restaurant packed with terrified customers.

Dramatic video shows the aftermath of a horror crash, after the white Vauxhall Astra smashed into the busy fast food restaurant. A 37 year old man was badly injured at the scene, and emergency services said his injuries are thought to be life threatening.

The scene in McDonalds, Thorne Road, Doncaster. Submitted picture | Submitted

Footage shared online shows a man being handcuffed after the South Yorkshire incident and the McDonalds was evacuated ‘as a safety precaution’ on Saturday afternoon (June 22). Police confirmed that a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

