This video More videos

Watch Dmitri and Minerva being introduced to one another in their enclosure.

A sweet video shows the first meeting of two Amur tigers - Dmitri and Minerva.

Four-year-old Dmitri, who weighs 165kg, has arrived at Woburn Safari Park to join the park’s existing female tiger Minerva. The two tigers will share a nine-acre (36,000 sq m) drive-through reserve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move has been carefully coordinated between Woburn and ZSL Whipsnade Zoo to support the welfare and future of the critically endangered species.

Dmitri and Minerva's introduction. | Woburn Safari Park

Dmitri will be celebrating his fourth birthday on the 23rd June. He was born at Whipsnade Zoo in the UK in 2018 and was raised with two brothers.

It is hoped that in the future Dmitri will become a member of the International Breeding Programme. It is estimated that there are fewer than 500 Amur tigers remaining in the wild.

Ben Davies, Acting Head of Carnivores, said: “Woburn Safari Park is synonymous with tigers and Dmitri’s arrival couldn’t have come at a better time. He and Minerva will be able to assist in our fundraising campaign coinciding with the Year of the Tiger and we are sure that our visitors will love getting to know him!