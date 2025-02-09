6.5ft by 50ft rubbish pile dumped in 'industrial scale' fly tipping on street
The pile of waste shown in the video (click to play above) is two metres tall and measuring 15 metres in length, and has blocked off access for motorists and business owners.
A local councillor has described it as ‘fly-tipping on an industrial scale’, adding that it is ‘beyond belief’.
Fly-tipping ‘beyond belief’
Meanwhile, a resident, who has lived on Watery Lane, Lichfield - one of the affected streets - for 20 years, said she’s ‘never seen anything like it’. Mrs Hutchings posted the video, which can be viewed above, and pictures of it and it attracted over 30 comments as well as offers of help with the clean up.
She said: “To be honest we haven’t had much down this lane at all but there have been around Lichfield and Burntwood and it seems like it is our turn but I think this must be one of the worst instances across the district in recent months."
‘Disgusting. I hope they [are] put in prison’
Bonita Prosser wrote: "Absolutely disgusting I hope they find the culprits and they get a huge fine and put in prison. Mary Hackett commented: " OMG that's horrific!! Wish someone had heard or seen something. Hope someone nearby has cameras. Hopefully some evidence has been left,. xx"
Councillor Phil Whitehouse, who is cabinet member for operational services, parks and waste said he was amazed at the scale of the fly tipping and the audacity of those who did it.
He said: "It is beyond belief. We get plenty of instances of rubbish being dumped on this road and others in the district but this is fly-tipping on an industrial scale.
"It has impacted motorists on their daily commute and business owners in Curborough and Fradley because the road has had to be closed all day and it is not a quick fix - the sheer scale of the pile means it will take probably many, many hours to clear."