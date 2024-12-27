Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Workmen have arrived at the A167 Gateshead flyover to stabilise the ailing road in an effort to restore Metro services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gateshead Council has announced today that construction workers are now placing props up around one of the flyover’s pillars which had raised serious concerns over the road’s structural integrity earlier this month. According to the local authority, the work will take around four days to complete.

The works are taking place 24 hours earlier than previously predicted. The work was also estimated to cost the local authority in the region of £2m to £3m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closed Gateshead Flyover | LDRS

The flyover, previously used by as many as 40,000 vehicles a day, has been shut off completely since December 13. Following this, Tyne and Wear Metro operator Nexus suspended services on December 19 between Monument and Heworth over fears the 1960s concrete structure could fail.

Dale Owens, Gateshead Council’s chief executive, said: “Today our contractors

have started work to put propping in place, which in turn should expedite a resolution to the current transport issues. Our priority continues to be keeping people safe, while doing everything we can to work with our partners, particularly Nexus.

“We took the decision to close the flyover with immediate effect two weeks ago over serious safety concerns, only discovered due to our prudent close monitoring of the flyover. We have carried out all necessary remedial work over the years, as we worked towards plans to pull it down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Emergency planning has ensued ever since we closed the structure. This includes standing up a multi-agency tactical co-ordinating meeting through the Local Resilience Forum, with the primary focus on updating our stakeholders across the region as to achievable outcomes so contingency arrangements can be made.

“A lot of what we do behind the scenes is often largely unseen by the public, but I can assure people getting to this stage has required significant effort on our part and my thanks go to everyone who has worked around the clock to make this happen, especially given the extra pressures of this being over the Christmas period.

“We are working with our partners, key stakeholders and the government to bring forward plans, working with the North East Combined Authority to ensure longer term funding is in place. We agreed with the Department of Transport that this will be locally co-ordinated through a working group to be set up shortly.”

Mr Owens concluded: “I am grateful for all the patience demonstrated by residents and stakeholders alike, who continue to follow the diversions and keep Gateshead moving and still open for business.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness said she would commit regional cash to get the flyover demolished following a meeting on Monday with Gateshead Council, Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander MP, Nexus, and Gateshead MP Mark Ferguson. Following the meeting the mayor called on the local authority for “immediate action” on the infrastructure crisis.

Plans first emerged to demolish the flyover back in 2008 and replace it with a tree-lined boulevard. However, despite “numerous” bids, according to council leader Martin Gannon, for government money from the previous Conservative administration, no additional funds were obtained.

Motorists are asked to follow the diversions in place with pedestrians

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

urged to keep to the footpaths and not break through the fencing. Security patrols are in place to ensure everyone’s safety. Further council updates can be found at: www.gateshead.gov.uk/flyover

Words: Austen Shakespeare