Tyne and Wear Metro give run down of when more trains are expected on network

Nexus has outlined how the Tyne and Wear Metro’s new £362m fleet of trains will be brought into customer service over the next two years.

The introduction of the new trains will happen in phases in what is the biggest project in Metro’s history.

Half of the 46 new trains which are on order from Stadler are scheduled to be in service by the end of 2025.

Nexus, the public body which runs Metro, aims to have all 46 new trains running in customer service over the next two years.

The first new Metro train began operating on 18 December last year.

Paul Welford, Major Projects Director at Nexus, said: “We are excited to be introducing the new Tyne and Wear Metro fleet, which is going to be transformative for our customers.

“Having passed the major milestone of our first train in service, we’re now focused on the next really important phase of the project to roll out the remainder of the fleet.

“We anticipate that we will safely transition 23 new trains into customer service by the end of this year, which is half of the 46 that we have on order from Stadler.

“The first new train went into service on 18 December last year and we will now progress with our plan for a phased roll out of the fleet over the next two years until we have all 46 new trains in customer service. In parallel with new train introduction, we will start to gradually phase out our existing fleet.

“In terms of delivery, we currently have 13 new trains in North East England at the moment which are following our rigorous testing schedule and Stadler will be delivering around 20 more new ones from their factory in Switzerland this calendar year.

“This is the biggest project in Metro’s history and the introduction of new trains is a culmination of many months of detailed commissioning on our network. We are working incredibly hard with our colleagues at Stadler to ensure each new train is ready to operate safely for our customers with positive feedback on our new fleet so far.

“We’re also making good progress with our Metro driver training programme. This continues in parallel with the roll out the new fleet.”

The frequency of new trains entering customer service will be one or two per month, although this will not be uniform throughout the entire duration of the roll-out.

This follows months of highly detailed testing.

A phased introduction of the new Metro fleet will allow the Metro drivers to complete their training – a process which remains ongoing.

The driver training programme began in late 2024 and is planned to be complete in early 2026.

Michael Richardson, Head of Fleet and Depot Replacement at Nexus, said: “As we get more Metro drivers trained up and more new trains here from the Stadler factory in Switzerland, then the introduction of new trains will move forwards. Eventually we’ll see more new trains on the system than the old ones, and within two years, all of the old trains are scheduled to be gone completely.

“The roll out is a complex mix of continued technical performance monitoring, tweaking operational practices, and understanding how customers are interacting with the range of new features of the train.

“This is a standard part of the introduction process, and we continue to work closely with Stadler to review and continually learn. This is why we have taken a careful phased approach to fleet introduction.”