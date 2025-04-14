Two thirds of Brits crave a holiday at Easter - and city breaks are the most popular choice

When it comes to getaways at this time of year, YOTEL’s research found city breaks top the list, beating camping, staycations and package holidays. In addition, the findings showed only one in five holiday makers will travel long haul this Easter weekend. In fact, the max most respondents to the research will travel is just 220 miles.

YOTEL’s sales figures back this up with surges in bookings for its London and Edinburgh hotels. Interestingly though it seems like Easter breaks are a last-minute decision with a large proportion (45%) of YOTEL’s Easter bookings made just two weeks before the long bank holiday. This chimes with an industry wide trend of shortening lead times.

Hubert Viriot, CEO at YOTEL comments: “With planned strikes at Gatwick and considering our research, we are expecting a large volume of Brits set to stay in the UK this Easter visiting the nation’s most popular cities and cultural hubs. We’re seeing this already, with bookings across our portfolio increasing by 14% during the Easter period, when compared to 2024. What’s more, our UK hotels including Edinburgh and London, which are based in prime city centre locations, are experiencing surges in Easter bookings”.

The survey also found that nearly three-quarters (71%) of Brits love an Easter break, with 67% stating they are excited about the four-day weekend. In addition, more than a third (35%) found planning an Easter holiday easier than any other time of the year.

The research goes on to highlight that Brits feel that an Easter break beats eating chocolate at home! With two-thirds (66%) stating that an Easter weekend holiday improves our overall wellbeing. It’s Londoners that are most keen to get away at this time of year, with 57% responding that they are planning a trip.

It’s women more than men that enjoy an Easter holiday, with almost a quarter of women admitted to waiting to book a getaway with just three weeks to spare. 25% of men responded that they had never had a holiday at this time of year. Luckily help is at hand in the form of a YOTEL minibreak.

