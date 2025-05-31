Replacement buses are in place between Regent Centre and the Airport - here’s why and for how long.

No trains will be running between Regent Street Centre and Airport over the weekend due to essential track maintenance works taking place.

New road surfaces are being installed, and the old material is being excavated for the new membrane to go in at the Bank Foot and Callerton Parkway Metro level crossings near Newcastle.

As part of the maintenance works, new ballast also being installed, alongside bridge repairs, signalling cable renewal, graffito removal, and re-painting the yellow safety lines on Metro station platforms.

Bus 901 is operating as a replacement in the affected area. Click here for the bus timetable and here for the replacement bus stops.

The affected route will re-open to Metro services on Monday (June 2).