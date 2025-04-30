Nexus confirm all new Tyne and Wear Metro trains return to service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nexus has confirmed the new rolling stock on the Tyne and Wear Metro have returned to service after being pulled last week.

Issues with doors resulted in all five new Tyne and Wear Metro trains being pulled from service on Thursday, April 24 but the rolling stock are now back in service according to Nexus.

There are currently five active trains that are now out of service, of a total 46 that are on order from manufacturing giant Stadler and are due to be rolled out gradually by the end of 2026.

The first train in the new fleet made its maiden voyage last December, following a series of delays that had seen its introduction delayed from an original target date of summer 2023.

Cathy Massarella, Managing Director of Nexus said: “Following our decision to temporarily suspend the new trains in service last week, I am pleased to confirm the new fleet has started to be re-introduced back into service from today, Wednesday 30 April.

“We have worked closely with Stadler to identify a solution to the issue and resume the programme as soon as possible.

“I know this temporary pause was disappointing, but we don’t expect this to have any impact on the overall roll out timescales.

“I’d like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding on this matter.”

North East Mayor, Kim McGuinness, added: “I’m pleased to see our new Metro trains back up and running.

“This is the reality of what can happen during testing to bring an entire new train fleet into operation. We shouldn’t underestimate the scale of the challenge here and complexities this project will bring, and while this investment is very exciting for passengers, we can expect some bumps along the way.

“My huge thanks to Metro drivers and all of the staff at Nexus and Stadler for pulling out all the stops and for getting the trains back into service so quickly.”

