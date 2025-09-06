Newcastle Airport ranked as one of UK's best by nationwide study of holiday customers

Newcastle International Airport has been ranked as one of the best airports in the nation by consumer advice brand Which.

The ranking comes from the brand’s travel team, who have ranked every airport in the UK based on a series of metrics including, late cancellations and queues throughout the site which were turned into a customer score percentage.

Exeter took the UK’s top spot with a score of 80%, closely followed by Liverpool John Lennon with 78% and London City with 76%.

Newcastle International Airport. Picture by NCJ Media.

For the first time in the history of the list, Newcastle International Airport has been considered a recommended provider by Which following its score of 72%, ranking it fifth in the country.

The scores were taken from a survey of over 5,000 Which members who commented on their visits to airports over the previous year.

Speaking about the North East’s largest airport, the ranking report says: “For the first time, Newcastle Airport has become a Which? Recommended Provider, and that’s despite it handling five million passengers.

“Several passengers told us that the introduction of new scanners and a streamlined, efficient security system has made an already decent airport even better. ‘The new security is brilliant,’ one person told us, while another said: ‘The security scanners are great. The shops are good. Everything is easy. It’s a pleasure to use.’

“This is probably because, like the much smaller Exeter Airport, Newcastle is not just efficient – it’s also relaxed and friendly. It’s one of just three airports to get five stars for customer service, along with five stars for check-in and bag-drop queues.

“Anyone who lives in the North East can think themselves lucky that, for flights to most European countries, Florida, Mexico and elsewhere, they don’t need to go to London or Manchester first.”

The section concludes with the verdict that “the North East is lucky to have Newcastle Airport.”

In comparison, Manchester Terminal 3 ranked bottom, with the same airport’s Terminal 2 finishing only slightly higher. The bottom three was fleshed out by London Luton Airport.