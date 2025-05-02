May sees Newcastle Airport welcome two new airline partners and launch flights to four new destinations
Passengers can look forward to new direct flights to Berlin, Copenhagen, Guernsey and Agadir in Morocco this summer.
Eurowings will operate direct flights from the Airport - recognised as the ‘Best in the World’ at the 2024 Routes World Conference – to Berlin every Thursday and Sunday from 1 May, with fares starting from just £39.99 one-way.
On 2 May, the Airport will welcome the first of its two new airline partners as Norwegian Airlines begin operating flights to Copenhagen every Friday and Monday, with fares starting from £42.70 one-way.
The Airport’s summer schedule will also get an extra boost when TUI launches weekly flights to Agadir from 5 May. Nestled on the Moroccan coastline, passengers can choose from holiday packages for two adults starting from £453 per person.
On 6 May, the Airport’s second new airline partner - Blue Islands – will begin flying to Guernsey, with services operating every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
Fares start from £89.99 one-way and flights on Thursdays and Saturdays include a short stop in Jersey.
In addition to these new destinations, SunExpress will expand its services at the Airport with the launch of twice-weekly flights to Dalaman every Wednesday and Sunday from 4 May, with fares starting from £85 one-way.
Leon McQuaid, Director of Aviation Development at Newcastle Airport, said: “We are delighted to be launching new routes to Berlin, Copenhagen, Guernsey and Agadir.
“The arrival of Norwegian Airlines and Blue Islands, alongside continued investment from Eurowings, SunExpress and TUI, further enhances our growing route network with passengers able to fly directly to 84 destinations and more than 300 onward connections worldwide. We look forward to celebrating with our airline partners when the new routes take off over the next week.”
