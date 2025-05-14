The modernisation and maintenance of the Tyne and Wear Metro is causing major closures across the system.

The introduction of new trains to the system last year - before they were removed from service and entered again - is another part of the constant reimagining of the Metro service, and now work will result in major closures over the coming weeks.

This is everything you need to know.

A “decommissioned” Metro train carriage is set to be donated to Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service to help with “enhanced” training. | Nexus/LDRS

There are two major closures across the Tyne and Wear Metro throughout the rest of May and early June.

The first of these is related to the overhead lines in the Metro tunnels under Newcastle city centre and will be carried out on Sunday, May 18 May.

The project requires the closure of both Metro lines south of South Gosforth from 9pm. This impacts services to South Tyneside and Sunderland.

Nexus needs to replace a key section of overhead line equipment in the tunnel between Monument and Haymarket.

During the works buses will replace trains South Gosforth to South Shields the last Metro services in the affected areas will run off between 9pm and 10pm.

Customers are advised to plan ahead and leave extra time to complete their journeys. Replacement bus services will be running in the affected areas.

Metro services will continue to operate from South Gosforth to Airport, and to St James via the North Tyneside coast on Sunday, but may not be to the usual timetable.

The second is a four day closure between Regent Centre and the Airport.

It will run from Thursday, May 29 to Sunday, June 1 with te affected route to re-open to Metro services on Monday June 2.

The Metro level crossings at Callerton Parkway and Bank Foot are to undergo modernisation work, which includes the road surfacing on the crossings and the installation of new track ballast.

Other works such as bridge repairs, signalling cable renewal, graffiti removal, and re-painting the yellow safety lines on Metro station platforms will take place over the same period.

Buses will replace trains during the closure and provide a frequent service through to Newcastle International Airport. Customers are advised to plan ahead and allow extra time when travelling through the affected area.

