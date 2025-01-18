Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I’m always cheered to see historic buildings put to another use rather than being bulldozed, and even more so when it’s done with distinct style and taste.

The Town Hall Hotel in East London is a good example of this. Located in Bethnal Green, the former Council Chambers and associated offices have been extended and converted into a hotel made up mostly of suites featuring fully fitted kitchens.

I have stayed at the hotel twice in the last year and found this little kitchen useful on one occasion when staying for more than one night but not so much for a flying visit.

The first thing that strikes you here is the great effort that has gone into retaining all the ‘good bits’ of its previous incarnation. Upon entry you are greeted with a grand marble entranceway, sweeping staircase and art-deco interior. It’s little wonder that it’s been used for many film sets including the likes of Lock, Stock & Two Smoking Barrels.

If you decide to explore a little you will eventually come to the original, fully intact main Council Chamber. There’s something about walking into an empty space like this where you know decisions were taken that directly impacted the lives of the people who live next door.

One is tempted to enter into theatrics but self-constraint took over in my case and I was distracted by the bear in the rug - more on that later.

The hotel is home to Da Terra - the two Michelin star fine-dining concept from Brazilian Chef Rafael Cagali. The South American-inspired dishes with an Italian heart are served up as part of five-ten course tasting menus with associated pairings.

We dined in Elis Restaurant on the first floor which was really enjoyable. Named after Elis Regina, one of the most iconic vocalists in Brazilian Jazz.

We shared six dishes, rustic in style and served quickly in a peaceful restaurant; my kind of dining experience. My personal favourite was the first dish we received of Mortadella, Burrata and Salsa Verde, my other half particularly enjoyed the Carabineros Prawn Linguine.

We were in full agreement when it came to the Lemon Meringue Tart which was also delicious - I am never happier than when served a lemon-based desert, especially when choice isn’t an option. Breakfast is served in the same place, with a very acceptable and varied menu - room service is also available should you decide to use some of that ample space provided in each suite.

On my first trip to the hotel I had time to take advantage of the 14m pool. Although it’s located on the lower ground floor there is a glass covered light well which makes you feel you’re neither underground nor in the middle of a city.

As you walk around the hotel you would be advised to give yourself a few extra minutes to reach your destination as it is peppered with rather interesting and unusual pieces of art and design, they very much achieve their aim of creating a ‘tactile, gallery-like experience.’ Hence, the bear in the rug.

Oasis fans are in for a further treat. On my last stay a series of photographs featuring the band adorned many of the walls in the public areas. Many of which I hadn’t seen before and an unexpected touch although very timely considering all the hype around Oasis for 24/25.

The staff at Town Hall Hotel are friendly and attentive but not overbearing which fits in perfectly with the relaxed atmosphere. Having stayed in both the height of summer and winter I would happily recommend it for a stay at any time of year. Just remember it’s London so bring those ear plugs if you’re planning on having a lie-in.

The Council Chamber is licensed for weddings and civil partnerships so if you’re into high ceilings, huge windows and polished wood panelling then you’ve found a venue. Equally this large space can be sectioned into smaller spaces for those looking to hold meetings or events - it is certainly a classy alternative type of space which may tick the box for those with a refined design aesthetic.

Train connections to Town Hall Hotel are good, it's barely a five minute walk to Bethnal Green tube. Shoreditch, Hackney, Columbia Road and Broadway Market are just minutes’ walk away. Room rates start from £285 per night for a double room, and signature suites from £499.