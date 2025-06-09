The weather over the start of June has been mixed, and it is always worth looking to see if you can soak up the sun somewhere abroad if you are that way inclined.
With money tight for many families across the region, airlines are offering some cracking summer deals out of the North East for anyone wanting to get away over the long school break.
Education will be on hold from mid July with students returning at the start of September.
All prices are correct at the time of publishing on Skyscanner and are based on trips leaving from Newcastle Airport on the first Monday of the school holidays and returning to the North East after five nights abroad.
