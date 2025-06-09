The 13 cheapest destinations for a last minute summer holiday flight from Newcastle Airport

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 9th Jun 2025, 13:15 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 13:17 BST

If you can’t get enough of the warm weather there are plenty of options from the region’s main airport.

The weather over the start of June has been mixed, and it is always worth looking to see if you can soak up the sun somewhere abroad if you are that way inclined.

With money tight for many families across the region, airlines are offering some cracking summer deals out of the North East for anyone wanting to get away over the long school break.

Education will be on hold from mid July with students returning at the start of September.

All prices are correct at the time of publishing on Skyscanner and are based on trips leaving from Newcastle Airport on the first Monday of the school holidays and returning to the North East after five nights abroad.

Direct flights are available from Newcastle Airport for £40 per person at the start of the 2025 summer holidays. All prices are correct on the day of publication.

1. Dublin, Ireland

Palma de Mallorca has it all, stunning beaches, great weather and an amazing city to explore. Flights from Newcastle Airport start from £76 according to Skyscanner. Photo by JAIME REINA/AFP via Getty Images

2. Palma

You can fly to Alicante in Spain from Newcastle directly over this summer, with prices starting from £93.

3. Alicante

Easyjet started a new route to Malaga from the North East this year, with prices starting from £115 on Skyscanner for the week we allocated.

4. Malaga

