Through the elevated spa window I fix my gaze on the northernmost tip of Fuerteventura as the cascading water relentlessly pounds my shoulders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I'm in the Barceló Playa Blanca Hotel spa and the swan faucet, looming over me like a mini War of The Worlds spacecraft, is easing out any remaining stress I may have built up at work prior to my arrival at this vast resort in the south of Lanzarote. The spa's water circuit has proved incredibly relaxing and metaphorically sums up my week in this amazing four-star hotel.

I make no excuses as this was always intended to be a relaxing break for us, with lazing, lolling and loafing about aplenty - and what an amazing place to be so languid in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Barceló Playa Blanca, Lanzarote | Barceló

This sumptuous resort - less than two years old - ought, in my opinion, to be given the extra star nod, given its cinquo estrellas feel. Elegant buildings utilise clean white stucco atop laser-cut volcanic brickwork, with saw-toothed island rocks forming the perimeters of the wide, wheelchair-accessible pathways and cacti of all shapes and sizes puncturing the otherwise clinical linear design.

We were staying in the Royal Level part of the hotel, a designated adults-only annexe with its own awe-inspiring and heated 50m infinity pool, bar and aptly-named Magical restaurant all overlooking the North Atlantic Ocean strait between the two islands.

It was indeed here where the magic was created, an eye-watering buffet breakfast agony of choice with all kinds of Canarian delicacies including Iberico and Serrano hams, hot chorizo sausages and local cheeses all fighting for your tastebud attention and complementing the usual cooked and continental offerings.

The massive outdoor pool | Barceló

Lunch makes way for complete waiter service, with dinner a combination of buffet starters and desserts and a mains ordered from the kitchen, with more hot offerings and sides (had more than my fair share of papas arrugadas with red and green mojo sauces) available from the buffet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All are washed down with a good selection of excellent all inclusive wines, though other reds, whites, rosés and cavas are available for an extra charge. Evenings are also given that extra class with solo or duo acts performing while you dine.

On the other side of the hotel is the Family Level with its own Atlantic buffet restaurant, with Royal Level guests having the option to dine here if desired. The usual options of breakfast only, half board and all inclusive can be chosen in each Level depending on tastes and budgets.

The Royal Level heated infinity pool | Barceló

The Family pool has to be one of if not the biggest I have ever seen - my only gripe being the fact you have to walk around it completely to get to certain places with no permissible crossing midway.

Our room was exquisitely decorated, with a king-size (or possibly even bigger?) bed, walk-in shower, separate toilet, twin open-plan sinks and a mini fridge stocked with complimentary drinks which can be refilled for an extra charge. A generous balcony with stylish chairs and table provided an excellent sea view.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With its smart technology set-up, the usual chore of getting out of bed to switch off an errant lamp is avoided as all lights can be controlled by the widescreen TV as well as handy one-snuffs-all light switches at both sides of the bed.

One of the stylish and contemporary rooms at the Barceló Playa Blanca | Barceló

And it's rare that you get such a choice of UK channels, with BBC, ITV C4 and C5 services helping us to keep up with home news and programme favourites.

Entertainment is vast and varied, with acts in the main theatre including flamenco, magic shows, musical tributes, acrobatics, all starting with games and mini discos for children. Other smaller shows take place in the aforementioned Magical restaurant as well as the lobby bar and around the pools too, including an excellent sax player entertaining us while we sipped our cocktails.

One of the popular haunts in the resort is the Champs bar, with large TV screens showing all manner of sports and matches. Next door to this is the México Lindo a la carte restaurant. This is a thoroughly recommended visit with its delicious menu and excellent mariachi band, but comes at an extra cost to guests not on all inclusive fare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The impressive reception area | Barceló

For those on AI for more than five days, a voucher is given to dine here gratis, or at the Japanese-themed Koi restaurant which was alas closed during our stay. Accordingly guests staying 10 days or more get two vouchers so can sample both venues.

Two gates lead from either side of the complex to the shore promenade, with a picturesque marina to the left which hosts two bustling markets each week. To the right and a 10-15 minute walk away is a lovely beach with glorious sand rather than the usual volcanic rock. This is the main Playa Blanca area and the pretty town centre above is well worth a visit with myriad shops, restaurants and bars.

A delicious lamb rack dish at the Magical restaurant | Dean Mellor

While we were happy to lay back and relax for the most part, there are plenty of opportunities to get involved with a hard-working animation team providing a full, fun agenda of aqua aerobics, yoga, painting and other poolside activities to name but a few, and indeed for those with families there are super facilities for both youngsters and teens.

And if you feel that bit more energetic the Barceló Playa Blanca has tennis courts, a fully-equipped gym and (with little exertion admittedly) the aforementioned spa water circuit, a snip of a relaxing treat for just 20 euros.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We travelled with Jet2holidays and so of course there are plenty of opportunities to explore and enjoy the island with excursions a plenty, with the North Island/Cesar Manrique Tour (€ 85), Catamaran Sailing (€ 51), Music Hall Tavern Comedy Dinner Show (€ 59) and a Wine Tasting/Vineyard Experience (€ 75) to name but a few.

The México Lindo a la carte restaurant | Barceló

A wonderful resort in a picture-postcard location, ideal for both couples and families alike.

Jet2holidays offers seven nights half-board departing from Manchester on 13 January 2026 for £969 per person based on two adults sharing, and includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. A seven-night all-inclusive departing from Manchester on 13 January 2026 costs £1199 per person based on two adults sharing. For more details, visit jet2holidays.com

Ribs a la Lindo | Dean Mellor

Holiday Extras

With a late return flight we avoided a late drive home by staying at a hotel where we had parked for the duration courtesy of Holiday Extras.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are the market leader in UK airport parking, hotels, lounges, and transfers – and last year customers saved an average of £196 per trip by booking their airport parking in advance.

Booking an Airport Hotel with Parking means you can enjoy more holiday with less hassle. Plus with Flextras, if you need to cancel or amend you can without charge. One night’s accommodation in a Deluxe Room at Clayton Manchester Airport with 8 days’ parking at the hotel is available for £235.00 based on arrival on 10th October 2025.

For more information and to book, visit HolidayExtras.com or call 0800 316 5678.

*All costs supplied are the cheapest available rates for the product specified and therefore availability may be limited at this price. Prices are correct as at 10/09/2025.

Escape Lounges

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our break got off to a great start with a visit to one of the Manchester Airport's Escape Lounges.

A lounge spokesperson said: "Whether you’re travelling for work or pleasure, alone or with family, Escape Lounges has your every need covered.

"Begin your trip in style with complimentary drinks and fresh dishes from our chef’s table. Prices start from just £35.99 per person."

For more details, visit escapelounges.com