If you’re like me and a huge fan of the second series of the White Lotus, I’m sure you’ve dreamt of sipping Aperol Spritz in a luxury Italian resort looking out onto the Mediterranean sea.

Although the popular HBO series is filmed in Sicily, you can still emulate Jennifer Coolidge’s glamour at the Resort Valle dell’Erica just an island over in northern Sardinia.

Part of the Delphina hotels and resorts collection, the five-star resort is surrounded by almost a mile of unspoilt coastline and overlooks the La Maddalena and Corsica archipelagos and the Straits of Bonifacio International Marine Park.

Northern Sardinia is a playground for the rich and famous, with Hollywood stars such as Margot Robbie and Leonardo di Caprio spotted on holiday there last summer.

Having learned that Resort Valle dell’Erica has its own private helipad, it would not come as a surprise if they were hiding out in one of the resort’s private villas.

I was lucky enough to spend four nights at the luxury resort. Here’s how I found it.

The Thalasso Centre and Spa at.Valle dell’Erica | Delphina Resorts

Resort Valle dell’Erica

Resort Valle dell’Erica is one of eight luxury resorts and hotels in the Delphina group, which are all in Gallura, an area famous for its heavenly waters and breathtaking views.

Valle dell’Erica is an hour’s drive away from Olbia airport in the north of the island. It has two beachfront hotels, Hotel Erica and the Hotel La Licciola and is set in a private park of 28 hectares that is rich in plants and natural wildlife.

The opulent resort also has seven restaurants on site, four stunning seawater pools and a Thalasso Centre and Spa, which has a sauna, hammam and offers a range of traditional treatments.

Hotel Erica has 148 rooms, while Hotel La Licciola has 125, 17 of which have access to a private pool.

I stayed at a sea facing room in La Licciola, which was beautifully decorated with locally handmade pieces and had its own veranda.

Coming from the hustle and bustle of London life I found myself instantly unwinding the moment I set foot on the resort being surrounded by such natural beauty and glistening waters.

Everything about the resort is designed for its guests to relax and destress, from the peace of its surroundings to the Thalasso spa to the scent of the herbaceous rosemary, and fruity myrtle growing throughout the resort.

Breakfast with a view at Les Bouches | Lynn Rusk

Food and Drink

One of the greatest attractions about visiting Italy for me is the food and the northern Sardinian cuisine did not disappoint!

The resort has seven incredible restaurants on site ranging from formal fine dining to casual buffet waiter service.

I am still dreaming about the breakfast buffet at Les Bouches, which included a spread that sent me into a frenzy.

There’s a sumptuous fruit selection, an omelette station, a selection of cured meats and cheeses, freshly-baked breads, you name it! Then if that wasn’t enough there was an entire dessert section of the most delicious Italian pastries and cakes from pistachio croissants to maritozzis. Heavenly!

Lunch at Li Zini | Lynn Rusk

For lunch there are a range of options at the resort. We enjoyed a delectable five-course seafood menu at Li Zini, with dishes including fresh octopus and giant langoustines.

The beachfront restaurant also offers a candlelit dinner option right on the sand accompanied by the gentle sound of the waves of the Sardinian sea.

Il Nautilus, Il Grecale and Les Bouches also serve up a Mediterranean brunch, serving salads, pastas, local cheeses and meats and fruit.

For dinner I loved the rustic Li Ciusoni, which offers Galluran specialities cooked on a wood-fired oven. We had the chance to try the famous porceddu (suckling pig) and a range of delicious local pasta dishes.

Il Grecale offers an incredible a la carte menu that changes daily with local dishes such as fregola served with shellfish. Let’s just say you won’t be stuck choosing dining options at Valle dell’Erica.

Enjoying a boat ride around La Maddalena archipelago | Lynn Rusk

What to do

While there is more than enough to keep you occupied on the resort with the Thalasso & SPA centre, the four crystalline sea water pools or the secluded bays on La Licciola beach you might want to venture further afield.

We got to experience some Grace Kelly glamour on a boat trip around the archipelago of La Maddalena. It was thrilling to venture through the coastline with the wind in our hair (and occasional sea splash) and stopping off in the stunning La Maddalena village along the way.

We finished off our boat trip with a dip in the crystal-clear waters and a post-swim Prosecco onboard.

Another place worth visiting during your stay is Aggius, a medieval stone village in the mountains of Gallura. Here you can walk through the quaint and colourful streets and pay a visit to the local museum to learn about its rich cultural history.

Another excursion is to Santa Teresa Gallura, a charismatic town at the most northern point of Sardinia. From here you can take a 50-minute boat journey to the French island of Corsica for a day trip if you’re feeling adventurous.

Lighthouse at Capo Testa | Lynn Rusk

Just a short drive from Santa Teresa Gallura is Capo Testa, a famous headland with rocky coves, interesting rock formations, hiking trails and plenty of natural beauty.

The landmark is also famous for its special magnetic energy and attracts everyone from folk festival-goers to meditating Tibetan monks.

Valle dell’Erica is the perfect holiday destination for families and couples alike to unwind and luxuriate in. With its breathtaking surroundings, stunning facilities on site and delicious cuisine there’s nothing not to like - I’ll be back in a heartbeat!

Flights are available to Olbia from major UK airports. Visit here for more information on rates and the different Delphina resorts.

Address: Str. Liscia di Scopa, 07028 Santa Teresa Gallura SS, Italy