Nexus issues Metro and ferry travel advice as Storm Eowyn set to batter UK

Metro customers are being advised to plan ahead and be prepared to change their travel plans tomorrow, Friday 24 January, due to the amber weather warning caused by Storm Eowyn.

Metro services are scheduled to run as usual on Friday, but there is a heightened risk of disruption across the day due to the wind. Customers are advised to be aware of this, plan ahead, and consider their travel options carefully.

The Met Office has issued the amber warning for the areas where Metro operates, meaning there is an increased likelihood of disruption to train services, which could potentially disrupt plans and cause travel delays.

An amber warning means that people need to be prepared to change their plans.

As part of the warning, the Met Office has issued a ‘danger to life’ message, which is in place throughout Friday alongside two weather warnings.

The wrost of the wind is expected throughout the working day, although gusts will remain dangerous throughout Friday and even into Saturday.

In the event of major disruption on Metro it may not be possible to supply replacement buses in every area.

Meanwhile, the cross-Tyne Shields Ferry will be suspended all day on Friday and a half hourly replacement bus service will be running between the two landings via Tyne Tunnel.

To stay up to date customers should go to www.nexus.org.uk. Live updates about Metro services are available on the Pop App and on X (formerly Twitter) on @My_Metro.