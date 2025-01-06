Newcastle Airport: Full list of cancelled and delayed flights as snow and ice cause UK travel chaos

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 6th Jan 2025, 09:03 GMT
The airport welcomes thousands of passengers every day with some journeys not arriving or leaving on time.

With winty weather hitting the UK across the weekend, some airports are still seeing the snow and ice cause issues with schedules across the UK and beyond.

Newcastle was hit with snow over the last two days, with more inland areas being hit worse and coastal areas predominantly being hit by heavy wind and rain.

Snowfall closed runways at Newcastle Airport over the weekend.Snowfall closed runways at Newcastle Airport over the weekend.
Snowfall closed runways at Newcastle Airport over the weekend. | Newcastle International Airport/@NCLairport on X

These inland areas include Newcastle International Airport, the largest site for air travel in the North East.

We’ve rounded up the information you need in the event of you flying out from Newcastle Airport. Below are the cancelled and delayed flights on Monday, January 6. For full details you can check out Newcastle Airport’s website or flightradar.

Newcastle Airport delays and cancellations

Arrivals

There are currently no delays or cancellations

Departures

9:05 Easyjet to Bristol - Delayed (est 10:43)

9:15 KLM to Amsterdam - Delayed (est 9:35)

9:40 Tui to Gran Canaria - Delayed (est 10:15)

16:45 British Airways to London Heathrow - Delayed (est 17:05)

16:50 247 Aviation to Belfast - Delayed (est 18:00)

