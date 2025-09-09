Newcastle Airport announces major update to Easyjet base including new flight routes

Newcastle Airport and Easyjet have announced the airline’s new North East base will be opening early.

The new base, which was announced in May this year, will be opening earlier than expected, allowing new routes to open from the region.

It was initially thought the process would be complete in the Spring of 2026.

Representatives of Newcastle Airport and easyJet, and regional politicians.

New flights have now been announced from Sunday, march 2026.

The new three-aircraft base has enabled the airline to further expand its Newcastle network with 11 new routes. This means that in addition to eight key domestic and international services the airline already operates from Newcastle, easyJet now offers customers flights on 19 routes across the UK, Europe and North Africa.

Leon McQuaid, Director of Aviation Development at Newcastle Airport, said:

“It's fantastic that easyJet will open its base at Newcastle Airport ahead of schedule, with flights to 11 new destinations taking off earlier than planned, including a brand-new direct service to Nice.

“This investment underlines easyJet’s long-term commitment to the Airport, delivering hundreds of thousands of additional low-cost seats and great-value package holidays for our passengers.

"This also builds on the popular destinations the airline already serves, including Alicante, Amsterdam, Geneva, Malaga, Palma de Mallorca, Paris, Bristol and Belfast.

“We look forward to celebrating with easyJet when the new routes take off and to announcing even more exciting new destinations soon.”

The deal between the airline and the airport will see three planes stationed in the North East. The airline has claimed each UK-based aircraft directly supports 400 jobs.