New route to Dalaman launched from Newcastle Airport

North East travellers can hop on a new route to Turkey from next summer.

SunExpress, a joint venture between Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, has announced it will launch a new route to Dalaman and additional flights to Antalya from summer 2025, providing even more choice for passengers from Newcastle Airport.

The airline, which was named the Best Leisure Airline in Europe at the Skytrax 2024 World Airline Awards, will operate twice-weekly flights to Dalaman from 4 May 2025.

Dalaman is home to beautiful blue flag beaches, including the vibrant Blue Lagoon of Ölüdeniz beach, lively resorts and luxurious hotels.

The area is known as the turquoise coast and visitors can explore countless coves and long stretches of white sand, as well as many bars and restaurants.

SunExpress already operate flights to Antalya from Newcastle Airport and due to strong demand it is also investing in even more flights per week for 2025, with up to five flights a week now on sale.

Chris Ion, Aviation Development Manager at Newcastle Airport, said: “We have seen a fantastic response from customers since SunExpress launched flights to Turkey from Newcastle Airport and we are delighted they are expanding their services next year.

“SunExpress’ additional flights to Antalya and this new service to Dalaman provides even more choice for customers seeking a holiday in two of the most popular destinations.”

Tobias Bracht, Head of Sales for SunExpress, said: “We are thrilled to announce the launch of our exciting new route from Newcastle to Dalaman for summer 2025.

“Our key priority is to deliver exceptional value and convenience for passengers from the North East through direct flights, as we aim to enhance connectivity between Newcastle and Turkey.

“This expansion is a testament to our success at Newcastle Airport and underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional service to passengers from the region since we launched flights from Newcastle last year."

Newcastle Airport has recently invested over £20m in the passenger experience, redeveloping the security search area and refurbishing the majority of catering outlets in the departure lounge.

The Airport’s executive lounge has also benefited from a multi-million pound redevelopment and is now marked as one of the ‘flagship’ Aspire Lounges in the country.

SunExpress is a value carrier with a strong presence on the Turkish Riviera and in Anatolia, western Asia. It is operating a total of 200 routes to 68 destinations across 35 countries in 2024.