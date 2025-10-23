LNER preparing for biggest timetable change 'in a decade'

LNER are preparing for the brand’s largest timetable change ‘in a decade’.

Starting from December, more trains are expected to run along the East Coast Main Line between Edinburgh and London.

The new timetable was announced this week, with nearly 10,000 new services per year and more than 60,000 extra seats across the route each week.

LNER | Oliver Dixon

There will be an increase in services from five LNER trains to six trains per hour each way across most of the day. The timetable sees an additional 32 LNER services to and from London King’s Cross each weekday from December, with more services to follow in 2026. Extra services will also be introduced on weekends.

As part of the uplift, an extra hourly train will operate between Newcastle, York and London.

Richard Judge, Head of Customer Experience at LNER, said: “At LNER, we know how much customers value their routines - from the time they travel to the seat they choose. But we also believe that change can be a positive thing to embrace.

“The new timetable, starting on 14th December, marks an exciting step forward, with more trains, more seats, and faster journeys along the East Coast route.

“We’re encouraging everyone to take a moment to check their train times and plan ahead. A small change in routine could lead to a smoother journey - and perhaps even a new favourite seat along the way.”