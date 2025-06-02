The gorgeous gardens of the Lord Crewe Arms. | Lord Crewe

If you’re looking to escape the rat-race and unwind in splendour, then we’ve found a medieval Northumberland hotel that has the poetic answer to your dreams.

Supping a pint of Monk’s Mistake in the sun-soaked gardens of the Lord Crewe Arms I couldn’t help but reflect on the biggest error made by those holy men of old.

Gazing across the neatly clipped lawns of the former monastery into Blanchland’s lush countryside, the cool beer sliding seamlessly down my parched throat, it became blindingly obvious where those ancient god botherers went wrong. They should never have left!

Good food, fabulous surroundings and exceptional accommodation, and all with a welcoming pet-friendly vibe. With so much to shout about at the Lord Crewe Arms, I guess the vow of silence would have been too hard to maintain.

While the monks have long skedaddled, their abbey still stands at the centre of this picturesque part of the Northumberland countryside alongside the impressive Lord Crewe Arms hotel.

Beers in the sun to unwind. | Lord Crewe Arms

A former monastery forms the foundations of The Lord Crewe Arms, seamlessly blending ye-olde stonework of the 10th century place of worship with the more modern needs of seasoned travellers.

The Lord Crewe Arms is the expansive centre of the village and has plenty to offer for the majority of tastes.

Fancy a pint in the sunshine? This be the place.

Looking to impress with some fancy dining? The Lord Crewe provides.

Escaping the rat race for lungs of fresh air and honest hikes? It’s here

They even cater for the thrill-seekers with a smorgasbord of organised outdoor adventures on the doorstep. We were looking for a combination of all - minus the adrenaline junkie jaunts - to recharge the batteries and unwind.

And the sight that greeted us on arrival suggested this place was unwind central: Hotel guests and locals plonked on pub benches shielding their eyes from the sun with refreshing ales.

We headed straight to reception where a large fire was on the go even with early spring sunshine threatening to crack the cobbles. The staff know only too well how the weather can do an about face at the drop of a sunhat.

Our two beagles, Dudley and Lola, were straight into the complimentary treats as we signed in and handed keys to our room.

We were staying in a dog-friendly suite which was that perfect mix of cottage cosiness and high-end hotel luxury. All home comforts were there, with some nice added extras. There was a TV, log fire, coffee and tea making facilities with a back door leading to your own private garden. A spiral metal staircase led you up to a spacious bedroom with not just an en-suite shower and toilet but a bath actually in the bedroom. Romantic, I was informed. But I’d forgotten to pack my loofa.

One of the impressive suites at the hotel. | Lord Crewe Arms

As reassuringly relaxing as it was, the sun was shining and there was beer and good company to be enjoyed.

The quirky Crypt, the venue’s medieval style vaulted chamber bar, serves a welcome selection of various guest ales and old favourites (I plumped for the Monk’s Mistake) but when the sun is shining you gotta make the most of it.

The Crypt Bar has an atmosphere all of its own. | Lord Crewe Arms

A mix of locals, guests and the odd celebrity can be found frequenting the venue. WH Auden once graced the hotel, saying of Blanchland ‘no spot brings me sweeter memories.’ On this occasion it was a red ball poet (well, if smashing leather with a wooden stick is your idea of poetry, it is mine) who was spotted soaking up the rays. England batsman Paul Collingwood, no less, and his pet dog. While I was keen to talk cricket with the former Durham star, his dog and ours were not playing ball.

Suitably sunned and supped, it was time to get out of the shorts and t-shirts and put on the glad rags for the evening meal.

And here, the food matches the splendour of the surroundings. The Crewe loves to showcase not only local foods, but also local talent. They have regular guest chefs showing off their culinary skills on the regular Taste of the North East events (next up on July 28 is Nest and Hide Bistro chef Aaron Mclellan).

When they’re not in town, it’s head chef Paul Johnson running the show.

Dinner was served in the vaulted dining room in front of a crackling fire from the statement medieval fireplace. A whopping iron grated affair topped off with what looks for all the world like a mangled suit of armour. Majestic stuff.

With flickering candlelight bouncing off the ancient stone walls we tucked into a brilliant medley of locally sourced dishes and fine wines.

Great food from the Lord Crewe Arms kitchen. | Lord Crewe Arms.

For the record, I indulged in a starter of twice baked Northumberland cheese souffle and a hearty main of pan roasted venison with crispy haggis, baby turnips, wild mushrooms in a red wine sauce. You have every right to salivate at this point. Delicious.

Stuffed to the gills we retired for the night in readiness for a dog walk the following morning.

Beagles Dudley and Lola loved the Lord Crewe. | Lord Crewe Arms

Despite the indulgences of the day before we were more than ready for a slap up breakfast and our expectations of local delights were more than met. All the expected cereals, breads, tea, coffee and juice were available, but for me the full English stole the show. My other half is still dreamily remembering the Craster Kippers she devoured with indecent haste.

That we managed to complete a beautiful sun-dappled river walk (or in our case waddle) was a miracle in itself given the excesses of our 24 hours in Blanchland.

Walking in the lush countryside of Blanchland can help work up an appetite. | Lord Crewe Arms

For a staycation steeped in history and a landscape to inspire, the Lord Crewe Arms and Blanchland gives you that and more. A spot, to paraphrase one poet, that brings sweet memories.

As a sidenote, the Monk’s Mistake beer is not a reference to them leaving, but a nod to a legendary error made by the monks in times of war with the Scots. During a raid by the northern invaders, it is said a mist descended hiding the village and the marauding tartan army passed by. The relieved monks then rang the abbey bells to let the villagers know the danger had passed. Unfortunately the Scots heard the bells, turned back, and ransacked the village.

Little wonder they didn’t last long… still, if you’re going to ring a bell to signal good news about anything, the Lord Crewe Arms is the right place to start. A ding dong delight.