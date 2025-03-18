Huge travel show cruising into Ramside Hall Hotel this weekend
Sunderland-based Hays Travel is hosting its Holiday and Cruise Show at Ramside Hall Hotel, near Carrville, County Durham from 10am to 3pm on Sunday, March 23.
Set to be their biggest cruise show yet, the event will feature more than 20 top name travel suppliers for holidaymakers wanting to get their sea legs.
Those registering to attend the free event can expect presentations and personalised advice from holiday specialists to help plan their next getaway.
Hays Travel’s staff will be on hand throughout the day at dedicated booking stations, ready to offer advice and assistance on the latest cruise ships, brand new itineraries, and in-the-know hotels to book for 2026 and even 2027.
Jane Schumm, Hays Travel Retail Director, said: “Whether you’re dreaming of a tropical escape to the Caribbean, a cultural adventure through Italy, or a scenic cruise along the Norwegian Fjords, our team is here to guide you every step of the way to ensure you find the perfect travel experience tailored to your style, budget, preferences.
“Whether you’re seeking relaxation, adventure, or a mix of both, we have something for everyone. There’s truly never been a better time to plan your perfect holiday with Hays Travel.”
Travel suppliers giving presentations include: Kuoni, Ambassador Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Newmarket Holidays, Princess Cruises, TUI, MSC Cruises, Fred Olsen Cruise Lines, and Celebrity Cruises.
Travel suppliers attending with booking stations include: Titan, Wendy Wu, Vista, Canadian Affair, Travelsphere, Just You, Jet2holidays, Classic Collection, Balkan, Newcastle Airport, and Teesside Airport.
There will also prizes to be won on the day.
With its headquarters in Sunderland’s Keel Square, Hays Travel is the UK’s largest independent travel agent, with almost 500 branches across the UK and 4,500 employees.
