Grand Central to increase its direct Sunderland to London rail service

Grand Central will extend its Sunderland to London service, as confirmed by the Government.

Sunderland Station

In a letter to Cllr Michael Mordey, leader of Sunderland City Council, the Minister of State for Rail, Peter Hendy, Baron Hendy of Richmond Hill, has confirmed Grand Central’s application to extend its track access contract by 11 years has been approved by the regulator.

The extension means Grand Central will continue operating services until 2038 and that services connecting Sunderland and London King’s Cross will increase from five to six trains per day, offsetting the recent loss of the London North Eastern Railways service connecting the city to the capital.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) announced that it would axe its once-a-day service connecting Sunderland to London last year, with the final train calling at the station on December 13.

The news broke just a few months after the completion of phase one of the redevelopment of Sunderland’s central rail station, which saw the creation of a new southern entrance, leading to calls from politicians of all political persuasions to fight for the sixth service to be retained.

Cllr Mordey wrote to the Minister earlier this year to ask for an update on the Government’s plans for the service, after a motion was passed at Full Council calling for Sunderland City Council to urge the Government to do all it can to retain the city’s six daily services to the capital.

He said: “We are delighted that the extension of Grand Central’s track access will see it expand its vital service connecting Sunderland and London.

“This is a huge win for our city and is testament to the strength of the business case put forward by our residents, businesses and council leaders to ensure the city retains its six daily services connecting us to the capital.

“Sunderland is undergoing a transformation not seen in generations, with billions of pounds of inward investment reshaping the city skyline and maintaining these vital connections will ensure the city remains accessible, not only to those commuting to and from the capital for work, but also to businesses looking to invest here and tourists visiting the city.”

Sunderland’s Conservative councillors launched the initial motion back in January.

Speaking following the announcement of the extension, Cllr Dominic McDonough said: “ Earlier this year I brought a motion to Sunderland Council calling on the council to support our link to London. I am delighted to say that it was voted through unanimously, sending out a huge message to government and industry about the importance of our rail link to the capital.

“I am delighted that our link to London has been secured and even expanded after a lot of hard work. I have been working for over a year to convince the government, including writing to Ministers and pushing a motion through Council calling for the future of the London link to be secured.

“I am delighted that they have listened. This is great for the city and we can look forward to newer, faster and more reliable trains which will bring a huge economic benefit, it's a real win for our city."

There are plans in place to further develop the train station, increasing its tracks.

Cllr Mordey added: “This extra service will be a hugely welcome boost for the city, particularly given the ongoing redevelopment of Sunderland station.

“Once complete, the multi-million-pound redevelopment will see a new, fit-for-the-future station replace the current building and more rail capacity added to the lines, and this decision by Grand Central is very much a vote of confidence in those plans, further demonstrating what we all know, that Sunderland is every bit a city on the up.”