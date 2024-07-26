Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There’s an indomitable spirit that flows through the city of Belfast as powerfully as the River Lagan.

It’s more than 20 years since I last visited Northern Ireland’s capital, back then it was the early days of the Good Friday Agreement and tourism was a fledgling industry as the city rebuilt itself.

Fast forward to today and what a bold and vibrant transformation.

Belfast has boasted a rich culture for centuries, of course, from its natural beauty which was brought to a whole new audience in Game of Thrones to its handsome architecture which stands proud as testament to its industrial wealth.

But in recent decades, its visitor offering has really boomed, making it one of the UK’s top city breaks.

It’s easy to get to from the North East, with daily flights from Newcastle Airport. Here’s a bitesize guide to Belfast if you’re planning a trip.

1: Titanic Belfast

Titanic Experience | Sunderland Echo

Piercing the skies above Belfast’s historic shipyards in a star shape which echoes the logo of the White Star Line, Titanic Belfast is a museum and gallery like no other - one that truly immerses you in the sights and sounds of the world’s most-famous ship.

As well as telling the fascinating story of the RMS Titanic tragedy, it’s a real homage to the hardworking people of Belfast who handcrafted the luxury liner in exquisite detail and chronicles the industries which helped the city to thrive.

The attraction also tells the story of the people of Belfast | Sunderland Echo

It’s a real interactive experience, where you can step into the offices of the White Star Line, walk through the streets of a bustling turn-of-the-century Belfast and even strap into a cable car to journey through Harland and Woolf shipyard to the tune of the clank of chains and bang of rivets.

The tale of the Titanic and those souls lost within her is sensitively told and honoured with exhibits which allow you to travel through the floors of the ship, from its third class passengers to the super luxurious upper floors, while also learning about the individuals who sailed on the maiden, and final, voyage.

There’s great attention to detail across the galleries, from state-of-the-art projections to real life artefacts, such as one of the few remaining Titanic life jackets and deck chairs. A must-see tribute to a remarkable chapter in history and how it changed nautical travel forever.

Tickets priced from £24.95 for adults, free for under fives, £11 for 5-15-year-olds.

2: City Hall

City Hall | Sunderland Echo

One of the city’s most-distinctive and elegant buildings is City Hall. A great source of civic pride for the city, and rightly so, it was built as Belfast’s industry boomed in the early twentieth century and is testament to its wealth and standing at the time, thanks to its shipbuilding, linen making and other industries.

There’s daily tours available, priced £6 for adults and free for children, where you can admire its incredible dome and more.

3: Crumlin Road Gaol & McConnell’s Distillery

Crumlin Road Gaol | Sunderland Echo

With such a fascinating visitor offering, it would be criminal not to visit Crumlin Road Gaol on a Belfast city break.

A prison in North Belfast for 150 years until 1996, this imposing Victorian jail and its four wings housed more than 25,000 prisoners from murderers and hunger striking suffragettes and loyalist and republican political prisoners.

Its C Wing is remarkably well-preserved and is now a visitor experience where you can hear the stories of those who found themselves behind bars, see the beautiful art works created in one cell where prisoners were allowed to express themselves and even the condemned man’s cell where prisoners were held before executions - that one isn’t for the faint-hearted.

Make sure to check out the chilling underground tunnel which leads to the now abandoned court house opposite. It’s a dark yet fascinating foray into prison life - Belfast’s answer to Alcatraz.

There’s plenty to do at the site and you’d need a good few hours for it all, with pit stops at the on site coffee shop and Cuffs Bar & Grill, housed in a crypt-like setting in the bowels of the jail.

It serves up a really hearty menu of comfort foods like Irish beef stews, burgers (one called The Executioner if you dare take it on), curries and more.

McConnell's Distillery | Sunderland Echo

Next door to the visitor experience, another wing of the jail has been used to spectacular effect.

After a major £12million investment, A Wing is now home to McConnell’s Distillery.

The heritage Irish whiskey brand, which dates back to 1776, was revived in 2020 after decades of being dormant. Now, it’s being distilled in the heart of Belfast and shipped around the globe once more as part of an ongoing boom in Irish whiskey exports.

The historic features of the derelict jail wing have been sensitively restored and its rooms and central corridors given new life, now housing the impressive trio of towering copper stills, a bar, shop and various tasting rooms for smaller groups to large parties.

It’s a great way of sampling the brand’s distinctive whiskeys, which are aged for five years, and learning more about the distilling process, from barley to beverage.

Tickets to Crumlin Road Gaol Experience start from £7.50 for children and £14 for adults.

Tickets for McConnell’s Distillery tours start from £15 for children, £20 for alcohol-free adults ticket and £25 for regular adults ticket.

4: Food & Drink

Commercial Court, Belfast | Sunderland Echo

As well as the traditional bars which helped Belfast earn its reputation for great craic and a great pint, the Northern Irish capital has welcomed a wave of new bars and restaurants in recent years to cater for its ever-increasing visitor numbers.

No Belfast bar crawl is complete without a trip to Commercial Court, a cobbled alley whose neon umbrellas have become one of the city’s most-photographed spots.

Make sure to check out the Duke of York which has more atmosphere than you can shake a stick at it, decorated head to toe in old beer adverts and Guinness paraphernalia and great place for pints washed down with some live music.

To try out one of the newer additions, head to The Bullitt Hotel on the edge of The Cathedral Quarter.

Named after the famous Steve McQueen film, it’s a catch all venue that’s got a bit of everything: coffee, bikes to rent, remote working space, stylish hotel rooms, hidden cocktail bar that’s like stepping into burlesque speakeasy, grill restaurant, and a rooftop bar that brings a Miami vibe to the heart of Belfast.

We ate at the hotel’s Taylor and Clay restaurant, named after streets in the film, where the heady aroma of its bespoke Asador wood-fired grill fills the air.

It’s well-known for its steaks, but there’s a great range of seafood, vegan burgers and more to get stuck into.

Left: view from Parisien. Right: dinner at Taylor and Clay | Sunderland Echo

Going from a modern aesthetic to more old school elegance, try Parisien with windows and a terrace overlooking the stunning City Hall, a view that would hold its own against any of the world’s great capitals.

It’s super chic with a design that wouldn’t look out of place in its namesake city of Paris, with super friendly service to match - you’ll find that a lot in Belfast.

On the menu you’ll find everything from brunch and lunch through to afternoon teas, a la carte and cocktails.

5: City Tour

Peace Wall, Belfast | Submitted

Belfast is, of course, well known for The Troubles, a chapter in history which is still etched in the fabric of the city.

There’s many tour guides from which to choose, who recall the period from their own lived history.

We had a two hour tour of the murals that punctuate the city, the Peace Wall and more with Belfast Lad, an author, lecturer and award-winning tour guide, who offers a really balanced account of the city’s troubled past, the ghosts of that period, and the city’s bright future.

Fascinating and evocative in equal measure, it’s a really moving experience delivered with passion and pathos.

More on Belfast Lad at https://belfastlad.com/

6: Shopping

Left: Queen’s Arcade. Right: Victoria Square. | Sunderland Echo

You can’t beat Belfast for shopping in Northern Ireland.

For pure luxury and a personal shopping experience, head to the splendid Queen’s Arcade, the only Victorian shopping arcade in the city, which recently underwent a major refurbishment to restore its period features.

Still a family-owned independent, the arcade is a who’s who of luxury brands, in particular watches, with classic timepieces from the likes of Rolex, Tudor, Omega, Breitling and Tag Heuer. And if you’re investing in such a purchase you get to use the private shopping rooms above the arcade.

For high street brands, Victoria Square is a must. It’s a super stylish modern shopping centre, a copper swirl of escalators and lifts leading up to its dome, which has become a landmark addition to the skyline - and is a visitor attraction in itself.

7: Grand Central

Sunderland Echo

Grand Central takes hotel stays to new heights as it towers over Belfast in the Linen Quarter, offering a bird’s eye view of the city’s skyline across to the Irish Sea from its stunning 23rd floor Observatory bar - the tallest bar in Ireland, no less.

Rooms are tastefully designed with little luxuries like Espa toiletries, Nespresso machines and turn down service with chocolates.

Its trademark seahorse glows brightly at night and is a great beacon for finding your way home after a day of exploring.

Make sure to check out its sister venue Europa, a 5 minute walk away, which is the most-bombed hotel in Europe.

Once at the heart of The Troubles, a hub where journalists would send copy back to news desks, it’s welcomed dignitaries such as Bill Clinton through its doors.

Room only rates at Grand Central start from £200 per night & £240 Bed & Breakfast for a classic king room double occupancy. More at www.grandcentralhotelbelfast.com

How to get there

Aer Lingus Regional operates flights between Newcastle and Belfast, 6 days per week. With fares starting at £39.99, passengers can book tickets now at www.aerlingus.com