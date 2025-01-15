Celebrity artist, author and photographer join cruise ship to capture most memorable moments

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Comedian-turned-artist Jim Moir (aka Vic Reeves), best-selling author Jenny Eclair, and celebrity photographer Scarlet Page, are taking to the seas to become the cruise industry’s first ‘Moments Crew’ – a new service promising to capture guests’ most memorable onboard moments.

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has recruited the famous crew of documentarians following research that revealed 82 per cent of people say their life’s top memories are made while travelling.

Moir, Eclair and Page will be on hand to capture guests’ big and small special moments – from whale spotting to meeting new friends – across several Fred. Olsen cruises in 2025.

Sonia Holman, Marketing Director at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, comments: “We know that some of life’s best memories are made on the high seas, so what better way to ensure they are caught than by assembling the first-ever crew dedicated to recording these unique moments in unique ways. We’re delighted to welcome Jim, Jenny and Scarlet onboard and look forward to seeing, reading and viewing the big and small guest moments they observe.”

Research of over 1,000 British over 50-year-olds by Fred. Olsen found that nearly all (95 per cent) agreed that travelling and exploring the world had given them happy memories that would stay with them for the rest of lives.

87 per cent said the act of travelling made them feel physically healthier, while 95 per cent said that time overseas resulted in improved mental stimulation. Nine out of ten (92 per cent) of respondents said the act of travel significantly reduced stress and gave them a more positive outlook on life.

Jim Moir, Fred. Olsen’s artist-on-board who will join a Norwegian Fjords cruise, comments: “Some of my happiest memories are from travelling, so I am looking forward to stepping onboard with my easel and paints and capturing guests’ favourite views for prosperity. Personally, I hope to see some spectacular scenery, dramatic waterfalls and interesting birds like auks, darters and maybe even some puffins, which are always a delight to paint.”

Jenny Eclair, Fred. Olsen’s writer-on-board who will join a Baltic cruise visiting fairytale castles and old towns, comments: “There is a rich literary history of travel writing, but my intention is to get the everyday holiday maker interested in keeping their own journals, even if it is just a record of what you had for dinner. In years to come, photos will take you back to places you loved, but it is often words on a page that will remind you of how those places felt.”

Scarlet Page, Fred. Olsen’s photographer-on-board who join a cruise to visit the volcanic vistas of the Azores and Maderia, comments: “As a photographer of celebrities and rock stars, I have always loved capturing those rare, unguarded moments that reveal true emotion.

"I’m excited to bring this approach to documenting guests, creating images that reflect genuine joy, calm, and the wonder of shared experiences. Whether it’s making new connections or marvelling at the beauty of our world, I aim to capture every moment with artistry and authenticity.”

The top ten most memorable travel moments are:

Watching the sun set over spectacular scenery (62 per cent)

Seeing iconic buildings and cultural sites (46 per cent)

Sunbathing (41 per cent)

Eating and drinking local produce (36 per cent)

Seeing wildlife (32 per cent)

Spending time with locals (29 per cent)

Visiting local festivals and carnivals (25 per cent)

Visiting local markets (25 per cent)

Exploring geographical features such as caves (22 per cent)

Stargazing (19 per cent)

Bookings for the 2025 cruises featuring each of the Fred. Olsen Moments Crew are now available online with guests able to enter a ballot for the artistic, writing and photography services of the trio in dedicated sessions onboard.

Jim Moir will put guests’ favourite scenic views on canvas, Jenny Eclair will turn memorable guest experiences into short stories, and Scarlet Page will roam the ship capturing photographs of big and small moments as they happen.