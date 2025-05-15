Brits are enjoying a break - without going abroad

The ‘Red Spirit Retreat’ launched today - a science-backed experience designed to capture the excitement and energy of heading off on holiday with Virgin Atlantic.

Developed in partnership with wellbeing coach, Adrienne Adhami, guests will be able to enjoy pre ‘flight’ drinks and snacks served by Virgin Atlantic’s iconic cabin crew in a Clubhouse-inspired bar area, before indulging in a revitalising 10-minute red-light therapy treatment from the comfort of a Premium seat. This energising combination has been curated to promote the same emotional and physiological responses felt when going on holiday with Virgin Atlantic, including a sense of excitement, elevated mood, reduced stress levels, and a boost in emotional wellbeing.

The experience lands as Brits are yearning for a dose of holiday spirit, with 49% having not yet planned their 2025 adventures and 44% feeling in need of a break abroad.

And for those dreaming of an escape, it’s embarking on new experiences that make them most excited (57%) about heading away, followed by trying new, local flavours (47%), embracing new cultures (44%) and even meeting new people (20%).

The retreat gives passers-by a glow-inducing taste of what it feels like to fly Virgin Atlantic—featuring red-light therapy, pre-flight drinks, and scent and soundscapes from far-flung destinations, all delivered with the airline’s signature cabin crew charm.

Delighting would-be travellers with a sensory sample of the little touches onboard a Virgin Atlantic flight, the Red Spirit Retreat delivers the charismatic and friendly service from the iconic Virgin Atlantic cabin crew. The cabin crew are proven to promote feelings of comfort (45%), wellbeing (41%), and happiness (28%) and which when combined with innovative red-light therapy, increase feelings of wellbeing akin to jetting off on holiday.

And it’s this red-light therapy that achieves the coveted holiday glow, with 10-minutes exposure in the wavelengths in the range of 630 to 700 nanometers set to boost mood, enhance circulation and promote good sleep quality*.

The red-light therapy is accompanied by the decibel hum of a jet engine, surprisingly identified by almost a quarter (22%) as the pre-holiday sound that gets them the most excited.

And it's not just sounds, the experience recreates the evocative olfactory notes of key destinations - coconut from the Caribbean Islands of Barbados and Jamaica, Saffron from the street food markets of Mumbai and roasted coffee beans from a New York deli - which will be a trip down memory lane for almost half of Brits (47%), as they say particular scents take them back to a fond holiday memory.

Alongside the installation at Observation Point, would-be travellers and Virgin Atlantic cabin crew looking to get an extra hit of holiday glow on the go were spotted donning infra-red face masks around London, at Westminster Bridge, Millennium Bridge and Trafalgar Square.

And for those not able to indulge at the Red Spirit Retreat today, infra-red therapy treatments will be available from today in select Virgin Atlantic Holidays stores in Merry Hill, Trafford Centre, Bluewater, Meadowhall, Lakeside, Liverpool and Chelmsford.

A Virgin Atlantic spokesperson commented: “Travelling with Virgin Atlantic is an exciting and energising experience – from our charismatic cabin crew to the unique touches we offer onboard.”

“The Red Spirit Retreat gives Londoners a mood boosting experience and a taste of how it feels to fly with us before experiencing the real thing on their next holiday.”

Adrienne Adhami, Wellbeing Expert commented: “Modern life is fast and busy. Our calendars are packed, our minds are overloaded, and we’re constantly on the go. We all need moments to reset, and that’s exactly what the Red Spirit Retreat offers. This experience gives people a chance to recharge, and to feel that spark of excitement we associate with travel. From mood-boosting red-light therapy to the sensory details that tap into positive memories, it’s a reminder of how important travel is to our wellbeing.”

The installation follows a series of events by Virgin Atlantic designed to encourage open-hearted and open-minded travel across the world, which last month saw five unsuspecting commuters win a once-in-a-lifetime trip to New York after meeting Virgin Atlantic cabin crew at Bond Street station.

The Virgin Atlantic sale is now on with savings on flights and holidays until June 2. Additionally, Virgin Atlantic Holidays customers who are also Virgin Atlantic Flying Club members can enjoy the #1 Lounge at London Heathrow terminal 3 for free as a pre take-off treat.