Benidorm: I went to the “Spanish Blackpool” - it felt like Maldives on a budget

Benidorm is often dubbed the "Spanish Blackpool" but this hasn't deterred thousands of Brits from emigrating here.

Many retirees searching for an accessible place in the sun, laid-back lifestyle, and an affordable new home opt for the Spanish resort.

In need of a cheap and cheerful break during the school holidays, our reporter Sophie Mei Lan went on holiday to the Spanish resort.

When I told people I was off on my jollies to "Benners," people often replied with cursed lips, "ooh, how lovely."

Sophie Mei Lan, Danny Malin, Steve Slack and Mark Scott enjoying the beach in Benidofm

As a family of seven, it's a huge feat organising our clan to leave the house, let alone book a holiday together.

Other than the TV series Benidorm, which is rumoured to be returning after seven years, I knew very little about “Benners” or the “Spanish Blackpool,” I've heard people nickname it.

I went with low expectations, purely excited to spend time with my husband, five kids, and their two "grandpopsies" who were meeting us out there.

What I discovered shocked me.

Sophie Mei Lan , Danny Malin with friends Andrea and Dave Rawson in Benidorm on 'the strip'

I had visions of Brits abroad clambering drunkenly onto the plane from Leeds Bradford. Instead, it was families, all sober as far as I could tell, excitedly hopping on board.

Following, a two-hour and 45-minute flight from Leeds Bradford Airport to Alicante, we were welcomed into the clean and friendly airport.

We'd booked a budget all-inclusive family hotel, like the TV series. One that could accommodate all seven of us in a small apartment-like hotel room.

I couldn't get over how stunning the beaches are. We were staying in the older part of Finestrat. I'd been warned about "pebbles" and "plebs" on the beach.

Sophie Mei Lan and Danny Malin in Benidorm with their kids

Instead, we were greeted by vast coves of golden sand with a crystal clear blue sea. I felt like I was on a tropical island.

The usual british bars are poking between some nicer authentic bars and restaurants. It all felt clean and very safe.

The areas near the beach are built up as are a lot of beach resorts.

On a Tuesday, there's a local market akin to some of the stalls we frequented during our last package holiday to Turkey, selling counterfeit goods, handbags, and fruit and vegetables.

Benidorm

Later on in the week, we ventured to the 'hubbub of the nightlife' in the newer part of Benidorm. This is where you'll find infamous bars, pubs, and clubs as well as an array of English cafes.

There's no shortage of stops for those wanting a cuppa and a full English.

This is the tackier part of town. That said, the beach and boardwalk are still stunning. This is more your hen and stag weekender strip.

This is no longer my cup of Yorkshire Tea now I've got to be a responsible parent. When I was in my late teens, I would've appreciated the nightlife, but nowadays it's more of an experience for one evening only.

We ate tea at China Garden Benidorm, dubbed the best Chinese restaurant in Benners. I think the "best" description must have been relative to the other south eastern asian restaurants, which were here to serve a Western palate after a few beers.

As the sun set, we decided to make our way back to the old town before more groups of tipsy men and women filled the street.

Danny Malin with Athena and Arianna

Benidorm is like a bag of Liquorice All Sorts, there's something for everyone.

If you ordered the Maldives on Temu this would be it. None of the pretentiousness or sky-high prices either.

That said, I've never been to the Maldives, I can't afford it.

