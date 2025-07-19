A1M near Durham closes down following multi-vehicle collision

Google Maps

Emergency services respond to a multi-vehicle collision on the A1M between J62 and J63, leading to road closures and diversions.

Emergency services are in attendance following a multi-vehicle collision on the A1M northbound between J62 (Carrville) and J63 (Chester le Street).

National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management.

The A1M northbound between J62 A690 (Carrville) to J63 A167 (Chester-Le-Street) remain closed following the incident.

The following diversions are in place:

- Exit at J61 and join the A688 southbound/westbound

- Continue until the A167 Thinford Roundabout near Spennymoor

- Turn right and join the A167 northbound and continue past Durham towards Chester-le-Street

- Re-join the A1(M) at J63