Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri has released a statement regarding former manager Darren Moore’s departure from the club.

The Owls were promoted from League One via the play-offs last season after a last-gasp win at Wembley against Barnsley in the final.

Moore departed at the end of the 2022-23 campaign citing differences surrounding the club's vision and strategy as the reason for his exit. In an effort to again ‘put the record straight' on the circumstances around, though, Chansiri has released a lengthy statement on the matter.

Part of the statement read: "Darren said to the media that his leaving was not about money but a ‘vision’ that was ‘out of line’. He did not elaborate on that vision, which I believe was designed for fans to think negatively to myself based on what was supposedly said in our meetings. It is not true and I can say categorically it was about money, not football."

You will recall in my initial statement that I asked him to summarise and prepare to finalise the player list before we would start the recruitment process in the transfer window. Initially, there was no discussion about Darren’s salary because there was an automatic contract trigger with a Championship salary upon promotion. He knows how much I supported him as I always support my manager.

"At that point, we did not finalise any targets or players, we had general talks before he went on holiday and while he was away. I asked him to complete the list and then he brought up the issue of contracts, firstly about his team and then after we talked, his own contract, which is why I can truly state that recruitment was not the reason for his departure.

