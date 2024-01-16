Sunderland woman's 'monumental mistake' as crash followed Boxing Day drinking

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman crashed into the rear of a car carrying a dad and his daughters after enjoying a “big drink” on Boxing Day, a court heard.

Terry Beensen, 58, shunted her victim’s motor at traffic lights on Grindon Lane – then rolled forward into it as she tried but failed to regain control of her Peugeot.

She is believed to have indulged at home in Telford Road, Thorney Close, and driven after getting a non-emergency call for assistance from a relative.

Police summoned to the accident scene smelled alcohol and a breath test put her at almost three times the limit, prosecutor Bushra Begum said.

Counsellor and clinical supervisor Beensen is starting a two-year roads’ ban after pleading guilty to a drink-drive charge.

Mrs Begum told magistrates in South Tyneside: “A driver was stopped at traffic lights when he was hit by a female, driving into the back of him.

“He got out and took a photo of the female, who was sat in the driver’s seat. He went over and noticed she looked intoxicated.

“He took the keys from her to stop her leaving the scene. Police attended and when they spoke to her, they noticed she was intoxicated.

“She disclosed to officers that she had been drinking earlier that day and had had a big drink before realising she had to go out.

“She said that she didn’t think the alcohol had gone into her system. The aggravating factor is that she was involved in a collision.”

Beensen gave a reading of 102mcg of alcohol in breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

In a letter to the court, she admitted to making a “monumental mistake” in driving and said she no longer touched alcohol.

Jason Smith, defending, told magistrates: “I don’t want you to come to the conclusion that there was a large collision. There was no damage to either motor.

“She had stopped her vehicle immediately behind the chap’s car. The handbrake failed. The car rolled forward and came to stop on his bumper.

“He did get out of his car, and she handed him the keys because he said she smelled of alcohol.

“She went to the police station and said she was disgusted with herself.”