A young autistic woman is celebrating triple medal success as part of Great Britain's karate team at the European Championships and has thanked her local pharmacy for helping to make in to happen.

In April (2024) Katelyn Hibbert saw her “dream come true” after winning a gold medal in the 18-20 junior age group at the karate World Championships.

Katelyn Hibbert outside Herdman Chemists proudly wearing her three medals from the karate European Championships. | SN

However, at the European Championships in Warsaw this month (October) Katelyn was competing for the first time in the main adult competition but still won an impressive bronze and silver medal in the ‘Team Fighting’ and Rotation Team events.

Katelyn, who lives in Ryhope, also won a bronze medal in her individual competition with the Romanian athlete who beat her in the semi-finals going on to be crowned champion in the over 60kg category.

The 21-year-old said: “It was really tough fighting in the adult competition for the first time and I’m pleased and proud of the medals I’ve won.

“You could tell the difference in levels, but my instructor said my fight with the Romanian athlete was very close and could have gone either way.

“It was amazing to stand on the podium, hear the national anthems and to see my name on the screens.”

Katelyn with her bronze and silver medals. | SN

Since the age of six Katelyn has managed her autism through her love of karate, but has always been determined to compete in the main events rather than tournaments for people who may face a range of challenges.

She said: “When you are in the arena and competing it doesn’t matter if you are autistic.

“I feel free from that label as it’s just you against the person in front of you.

“I like to push myself and show that just because I’m autistic it doesn’t mean I can’t be successful.

“Hopefully it can help to inspire other people who are autistic.”

Katelyn has been sponsored by Herdman Chemists in Ryhope who have spent “over £1000” to cover the cost of flights, accommodation and training equipment for both the World Championships is Malta and European Championships in Poland.

Katelyn Hibbert with Herdman Chemists co-owners Ilyhas Zaheer and Chris Vaughan. | SN

Pharmacist and co-owner Chris Vaughan, 40, said: “We are really proud of Katelyn, she has done amazingly well.

“As a community pharmacy we’ve always wanted to support local people.”

The pharmacy also sponsor Ryhope Cricket Club.

Fellow owner and pharmacist Ilyhas Zaheer, 30, added: “As a business we’ve always said we would use any spare cash to give something back to help people in the local community.”

Katelyn said: “Without the support of Herdman Chemists I wouldn’t have these medals as I wouldn’t have been able to go to these competitions and take part and so it’s all thanks to them.”

In June (2024) Herdman Chemists were part of the ‘Save Our Pharmacies Campaign’ with many community chemists struggling to survive under what the city’s pharmacists have described as “chronic underfunding”.

Ilyhas said: “Pharmacies are a big part of the community and unless we are properly funded it’s going to make it very difficult to find the money support local people and causes.”