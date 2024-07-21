Waters Wins First Eight Rounder Headlining Yorkshire Professional Boxing Show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland boxer Travis Waters, needing to keep busy boxing, travelled to Leeds and won his first eight round bout as he and other local boxers prepare for the next Sunderland show on 26th October

Sunderland professional boxer Travis Waters won his first eight round bout while headlining a major show at the John Charles Centre in Leeds organised by VIP and owned by Manchester promoter Steve Wood who manages Waters along with Sunderland’s Adam Reichard and Beau Smith. Waters beat Nicaraguan boxer Robin Zamora a veteran of 51 fights with a score of 79-74 on the scorecard of referee Darren Sarginson.

‘I felt good boxing in this longer bout at 68kg,’ said Water, ‘against a tough southpaw who was both hard to punch and could take a hard punch. It was good to get the rounds in gaining experience as my last two fights had ended in early stoppages. Zamora was the first planned opponent then came a few changes, but it was Zamora I finally met.’

Waters, Reichard and Smith are the Sunderland members of Tenacity coached by John Stubbs and Anth Kelly who describes welterweight Waters as ‘leading the pack and heading for the top, a hard puncher with an excellent record of stoppages, he’s aiming for a regional title fight at latest early next year.’ Stubbs views Waters as ‘a highly intelligent and tactical boxer and a power puncher who’s stopped five of eight opponents.’

Kelly Waters and Stubbs After Leeds Victory

Undefeated Waters works as a self-employed joiner and had his first professional contest in December 2022. He’s now ranked nineteenth out of 113 professional UK welterweights by Boxrec, boxing’s international database. ‘I turn twenty-eight in October and want to get on. I want two more fights this year, one of which will be on the VIP Sunderland show on 26th October along with Adam and Beau. Great if this next one could be for a northern area title maybe even over ten rounds but we’ll have to see what’s available. I’ve proved that I’m exciting to watch and have a strong fan base. I sold three hundred tickets to one of my previous bouts and I’m up for a television contract. I’d also welcome another major sponsor from Sunderland to join the team which would allow me to train more.’

Waters was keen to use his Leeds victory to promote the charity Amber’s Legacy. ‘It’s close to our heart following the death of the daughter of family friends so want to support their work.’ He also thanked his existing sponsors with new potential sponsors invited to contact him via Facebook Travis Waters or at [email protected] .