Young footballers are giving it their all once again in our latest slideshow of pictures from Sunderland's Russell Foster Youth Leagues.

Our regular coverage is once again brought to you in association with John G Hogg Funeral Directors.

Russell Foster 2018 at East Durham College, Peterlee. Washington Juniors under 8s, in orange, take on Easington CW under 8s, green.

Don't forget that match reports will appear alongside more of our pictures in this Saturday's Sunderland Echo.

Copies of all our photos can also be ordered by logging on here.

Missed last week's action? Log on here.