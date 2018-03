Have your say

Sunderland's Russell Foster Youth Leagues returned to action at the weekend after the enforced winter break.

As usual, our photographers were there to capture keen faces in action for our latest gallery of match pictures.

Russell Foster 2018 u7s at Durham City AFC on Saturday. Seaham Coast Blues, blue/black, versus Gretton Crest Hartlepool, white.

Our coverage is once again brought to you in association with John G Hogg Funeral Directors.

Remember too that you can buy copies of these photographs by logging on here.