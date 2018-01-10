Watch crisis-hit Hartlepool United's history in 20 pictures

Hartlepool United face another fight for their very existence following the revelation they need to find £200,000 in just over a fortnight.

Failure is likely to mean administration and a 10-point deduction which would plunge them into the Vanarama National League's relegation zone.

Clockwise from top left, Jon Daly scores at Cardiff, Pools fans in the 70s, ex-boss Ronnie Moore, and Brian Clough talks tactics.

To cheer Pools loyal fans up, who have launched their own appeal to find the cash, we thought we would delve back into our photographic archives to recall happier times during the club's 110-year history.

Promotions, giantslaying cup victories, legendary former boss Brian Clough and the supporters themselves. We've got them all covered.

Oh and some previous great escapes as well.

Fingers cross they prove an omen for the battle ahead.

