Ten-year-old golfing sensation Joseph Newby is “really excited” after qualifying for the Champions of Champions trophy in Ireland where he is hoping to be crowned the best under 12s golfer in the world.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jospeh, who lives in Sunderland, qualified for the tournament in Lough Erne, Ireland, after winning the Ping Tournament for the north, to be crowned regional champion for 12 and under, despite being two years younger than many of his fellow competitors.

Young golfer Joseph Newby. | sn

He has an impressive handicap of 14.2 and shot five shots less than this to take the trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about his triumph and the opportunity to compete in what is effectively the world golf championship for juniors, Joseph said: “It was really good to win the Ping competition and I’m really excited about taking part in the Champions of Champions trophy.”

Joseph, 10, with his trophy for winning the qualifier for the Champions of Champions tournament. | sn

The event will see 250 of the world’s best junior golfers descend on the Emerald Isle from 40 countries across the world.

Joseph added: “I’m nervous but looking forward to the tournament. I’m hoping to go out there and win it. I would like to become a professional golfer when I grow up and be part of the PGA tour.

“One day I would like to win one of the Masters.”

Despite being only 10, he’s already driving a golf ball “between 180 yards and 200 yards”, but it was searching for golf balls one day four-and-a-half years ago that led to Joseph developing a love for the sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I was looking for golf balls around the fifth tee at Boldon Golf Club and I found a putting wedge.

“I started hitting balls with it and got pretty good, and that is how it all started.”

Joseph is already driving the ball between 180 and 200 yards. | sn

Seeing his son’s blossoming talent, Joseph’s dad Craig Newby enrolled Joseph at both Boldon and Whitburn golf clubs and he has gone on to win a number of local competitions including the Ping competition in Northumberland and the US Kids Midlands tournament.

Craig, 40, said: “Finding that putting wedge and discovering his love of golf has really transformed Joseph’s life and given him real direction for the last four years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s an unbelievable achievement to qualify for this tournament. He has worked so hard and made a lot of sacrifices to get where he is.”

Craig also wanted to thank the sponsors who’ve donated more than £900 to support Joseph’s development so far and will also be helping to cover some of the costs incurred to take part in the Champions of Champions tournament.

He said: “We live on a council estate in Sunderland and I couldn’t afford to cover all the costs involved in competitive golf.

“Most of the junior golfers tend to be from wealthy families and the sponsors have helped to provide Joseph with his equipment as well as covering golf club fees and transport costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hopefully this helps to get the message out that kids from council estates can play golf and do well.”

Joseph is currently being sponsored by Weights and Cakes CIC, Ron Skinner and Sons, Premier Rawmarsh store, Virtual Golf Centre Washington, BN Building Services, Danni Lay Gas Services Plumbing and Heating, and family friend Anthony Lidell.

To help ensure Joseph’s “dream comes true”, the family have set up a GoFundMe page and are also looking for further sponsors.

Anyone who would like to support Joseph in his journey can contact Craig via the GoFundMe page or by emailing him at [email protected]

The Champions of Champions tournament will take place between July 29 and 31 next year (2025).