Sunderland Stadium launches ticket giveaway to celebrate National Greyhound Week

Sunderland Greyhound Stadium has made 100 free tickets available to racegoers at one of its showpiece fixtures later this month to celebrate National Greyhound Week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland Greyhound Stadium has made 100 free tickets available to racegoers at one of its showpiece fixtures later this month to celebrate National Greyhound Week.

The Newcastle Road venue has launched the offer which will apply to its Friday evening fixture on August 30 where locals are invited to learn more about the sport and its present-day operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twelve live races will take centre stage with the public able to meet the stars of the track and learn more about how greyhounds transition from racing to retirement and make loving pets.

Retired racer Sadie will be joining celebrations on the night

There’ll also be a sponsored race competition and a chance meet resident retired greyhound Sadie with the final race off at 10.20pm.Joanne Wilson, general manager at Sunderland Stadium, is forecasting a big turnout on the night and encouraged families and groups of friends yet to experience live greyhound racing to join the fun.

“Our Friday fixtures are always a hit during the summer holidays and this year is proving no different,” said Joanne. “We’re fortunate to be home to a closely-knit community of people who love their dogs and casual racegoers who come through our turnstiles regularly across the year.

“On and off the track it’s been a busy period, with our fund-racers raising thousands of pounds for good local causes and the successful staging of the Category One Arena Racing Company Grand Prix and Category Two Arena Racing Company Puppy Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re always looking to engage new audiences with our sport and the greyhounds, so we’ve launched 100 free tickets as a one-off offer as part of our summer celebrations.

“Just as important as the action on track will be discussions on the night regarding retired racers. Greyhounds make wonderful pets at the end of their careers – they’re low-maintenance, require only two short walks each day and adapt quickly to home life.

“There’s a retired greyhound out there for everyone and we look forward to bringing attention to this on the night with our existing and new racegoers.”

The offer at Sunderland Stadium’s Friday fixture coincides with the Greyhound Board of Great Britain’s (GBGB) second National Greyhound Week, which will run from Monday, August 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Launched last year, the week showcases greyhound racing via a seven-day roadshow of events which celebrates the sport’s canine athletes, those who work across the industry plus its fans and partners.

Sunderland will start the week with its own bank holiday fixture starting at 2.30pm with face painters, colouring competitions, a sweet stall plus goody bag and rosette handouts.

Meanwhile a pop-up stand managed by the GBGB will be in attendance on the Friday providing additional information to racegoers.Joanne added: “National Greyhound Week is a great opportunity to celebrate our sport and those who contribute to its present-day operation.

“We’re fortunate to have a hard-working and dedicated team of staff onsite and committed trainers and owners who make Sunderland Stadium a great location to enjoy an evening with friends all year round.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FREE admission tickets for Sunderland Stadium’s Friday fixture on August 30 can be claimed by contacting Sunderland Greyhound Stadium’s Facebook page. Doors open at 6.15pm with the first of 12 races due off at 7.08pm.