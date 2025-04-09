Sunderland Netball stars qualify for Tyne & Wear School Games

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Seaburn Dene Primary School’s Year 6 netball team have booked their place at the Tyne & Wear School Games for the first time in a decade—after a dramatic and determined performance at the Sunderland finals night.

The team were on fire from the first whistle, storming to a 6-0 victory over Richard Avenue and a 5-0 win against Fulwell 2. A narrow 4-3 defeat to eventual group winners St Benet’s RC set up a tense play-off clash against Benedict Biscop for the final qualifying spot. Rising to the challenge, Seaburn Dene delivered when it mattered most—securing their place at the regional finals with a hard-fought 5-3 win.

They now join St Benet’s RC and Fulwell 1 in representing Sunderland at the Tyne & Wear School Games later this term—a major regional event that celebrates sporting excellence across the North East.

PE Lead Mr James Ashton praised the team’s incredible growth throughout the season: “To qualify for the Tyne & Wear Games is a huge achievement. The team has worked incredibly hard, and to come through such a high-pressure play-off shows their mental toughness as well as their skill. It’s been amazing to watch them improve, and they can’t wait for the next challenge.”

The team’s remarkable success, with just two losses in 15 matches this season, has been driven by their teamwork and the expert guidance of coach Mrs Lynda Smith.

She expressed gratitude for the unwavering support from parents: “Our parents have been fantastic—whether at home games or away, their encouragement has been a huge motivator for the team. The umpires too have been fantastic.”