Sunderland have been linked with another centre-back as the transfer window edges closer.

Sunderland and Middlesbrough are locked in a 'transfer race' for Nathaniel Adjei - with Championship rivals Preston North End also said to be interested.

The 21-year-old Ghanian defender is attracting interest from Championship clubs, according to a report from The Sun.

They state that the trio of second-tier clubs want the defender to help bolster their respective promotion pushes as they eye a spot in the 20-team Premier League.

It is also said that Rangers have sent scouts to watch Adjei, who plays for Hammarby IF in Allsvenskan, Sweden.

Adjei's current contract runs through July 2026 and the player also made his debut for Ghana at the Africa under-23 Cup of Nations in recent times.

Sunderland have deployed Luke O'Nien and Dan Ballard at centre-back for the most part this season, though the pair are suspended for the upcoming clash against Birmingham City.